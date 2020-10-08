1/
Georgia Perros
Georgia Perros, 89

WORCESTER - Georgia Perros, 89, of Worcester passed away Wednesday, October 7th in the Rose Monahan Hospice Residence. She leaves a sister-in-law, Maria Perros of Sherman Oaks, CA; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and a great great nephew. She was predeceased by a brother, John Perros; two sisters, Mercine Minka and Mary Mamakos and two cousins.

She was born in Worcester, the daughter of Stratis N. and Kleoniki (Langas) Perros and lived in Worcester her whole life. Georgia graduated from the former High School of Commerce, attended Worcester Junior College, and Tuft's and Northeastern University Dental School. She was a Dental Assistant and Office Manager for more than 17 years for Dr. Ernest F. LeClair, DDS. Previously she began her career as a Dental Assistant for Dr. Harold Eisenberg and ended her career as an Assistant and Financial Manager for Dr. Anthony J. DiStefano, III, DDS. She received a Certified Dental Assistant Emeritas certificate early on in her career.

Georgia was a devout and faithful member of St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral; a member of its Senior Citizens; a former member of GOYA (Greek Orthodox Youth Association); Massachusetts and National Dental Associations. The dedication and commitment to her Greek Orthodox Faith was exemplified in everything she did. Georgia was an avid Antique Collector and had a distinctive appreciation for Art objects. Known to many as "Georgia Peach", she loved to travel, to visit faraway places, and to share her experiences with family and friends. Georgia will be remembered as a selfless, loving and compassionate aunt; whose family meant everything in the world to her.

Funeral services for Georgia will be on Saturday, October 10th with a service at 10:00 AM in St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 102 Russell Street. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery. A visitation will be held in the Cathedral from 9:30 AM until the start of the service. In lieu of flowers, please remember Georgia with a contribution to St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 102 Russell Street, Worcester, MA 01609. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue is assisting the family with arrangements.

oconnorbrothers.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
