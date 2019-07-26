|
|
Gerald and Marjorie Bousquet
Worcester - Mrs. Marjorie L. (Foley) Bousquet, 90, passed away peacefully July 14th with her family by her side at UMass Memorial Medical Center. Her husband Gerald R. Bousquet, 91, passed ten days later at UMass University Hospital.
Marjorie was born on July 19, 1928 in Worcester, Massachusetts a daughter of the late Oswald and Ruth (Bergstrom) Foley.
A lifelong resident, Marjorie was educated through the Worcester schools and received several college credits. She was the Director of Arts and Crafts at the Worcester Girls Club currently called Girls Inc. on Providence St for over thirty –five years receiving many awards over her years of employment. Marjorie loved to make crafts and participate in many local craft fairs.
She received the key to the City of Worcester on May 26, 1993 for her dedicated service and community work. She was a board member of the Ladies Guild at Blessed Sacrament. She had recently received a lifetime membership award to the Ladies Guild presented by its president. Marjorie worked as a hospital volunteer for over ten years at St Vincent Medical Center in Worcester.
Marjorie travelled extensively all over the world with her husband Gerald and loved spending time with her two children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Mr. Bousquet passed on Wednesday, July 24th at UMass University Hospital with family by his side. Born in Worcester on April 8, 1928 he was a son of the late Charles and Josephine (Duprius) Bousquet. A lifelong resident of Worcester, Gerald was educated through the Worcester schools graduating from Commerce High School. He served his country in the Navy during World War II during the Pacific conflict. Gerald worked for over thirty years as the District manager for Coca Cola retiring in 1983. He later was a part time bus driver for the Worcester School District. Gerald was a life time member of the American Legion Post and he and his wife Marjorie were lifetime parishioners of Blessed Sacrament Church in Worcester.
They are survived by their son, Alan Bousquet and his wife Maxine, a daughter, Carol Sloan, one sister/ sister in law, Janice Pontbriand and her husband Raymond; five grandchildren, Justin Bousquet, Elizabeth Bousquet, Jennifer Bond and her husband Kahn, Tanya Battiston and her husband Bob, and Heather Waddell, they also leave nine great grandchildren.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday July 30th at FAZIO FUNERAL HOME, 9 Branch St in Worcester from 12:00pm to 3:45pm with a prayer service at 4pm. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, memorial donations may be made in their memory to 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452. There burials will be private. Funeral arrangements under the direction of Louis M. Fazio III, please visit www. faziofuneralhome.com for directions and condolences
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 26 to July 28, 2019