Gerald J. Blair, Sr., 87
Dudley - Gerald J. Blair, Sr., 87, of Dresser Hill Rd., passed away on Sunday, June 23rd, in the Harrington Memorial Hospital, Southbridge, after an illness.
He leaves his beloved wife of 63 years, Theresa E. (Mongeau) Blair; a son, Gerald J. Blair, Jr. and his wife Lisa of Southbridge; his daughter, Sue M. Mellor and her husband Steve of Southbridge; a granddaughter, Sarah A. Blair; and three great grandchildren, Pandora, Harley, and Vinny Fugno. Gerald was predeceased by three brothers, John Jandron, Ernest Blair, Jr., and Clarence Blair; two sisters, Eileen Sadowski and Marion Rosario; and a granddaughter, Becky Sue Mellor in 2015.
Gerald was born in Southbridge the son of Ernest and Katherine (McIllheny) Blair.
He attended Cole Trade High School in Southbridge and went on to serve honorable 20 years in the United States Airforce during Korea and Vietnam. Gerald later worked for 15 years as a chef for Harrington Memorial Hospital. He also worked for 20 years as a custodian for the Dudley - Charlton school district. Gerald also known as "The Hook" was an accomplished 10 pin bowler. He played for several years at the American Lane Bowling Alley in Southbridge. He had a love for the outdoors and enjoyed fishing and putting around in his garage.
His funeral will be held on Wednesday, June 26th, from the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, with a Mass at 10:00am in St. Mary's Church of the St. John Paul II Parish, 263 Hamilton St., Southbridge. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Southbridge. A calling hour in the funeral home will be held on Wednesday, June 26th, from 8:30 to 9:30am prior to the Mass.
www.morrillfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 24 to June 25, 2019