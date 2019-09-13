|
Gerald J. "Jerry" Blake, 79
Berlin/Sturbridge - Gerald J. "Jerry" Blake, 79, of Berlin, Vermont, a longtime resident of Sturbridge, died Friday, September 6, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
He leaves two sons; James R. Blake and Justin P. Blake; a grandson, Preston Blake; his longtime companion and caregiver, Kimberly A. Werner all of Vermont; three brothers, Barry Blake of Southbridge, his twin brother, Thomas Blake of Whitefield, NH and Peter Blake of Palmer; nieces and nephews.
He was born in Palmer, raised in Sturbridge and graduated from Tantasqua Regional High School. He lived on Leadmine Pond for over 40 years before moving to Vermont due to illness.
Jerry was a US Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam War. He was a longtime member of American Legion Post 109 in Fiskdale.
He worked at Pratt Whitney in East Hartford for 37 years before retiring.
He enjoyed restoring antique cars and going to antique car shows. He also enjoyed long drives to Stowe Vermont where he could visit with family and friends and spend time visit Moss Glen Falls. He loved watching the Boston Red Sox and America's Funniest Video's on Television.
A graveside service with full Military Honors will be held on Friday, September 20th at 11 a.m. in Saint Anne's Cemetery, Arnold Road, Fiskdale. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Anne's Shrine, 16 Church Street, Fiskdale, MA 01518. Shaw-Majercik
Funeral Home, 48 School Street, Webster is directing arrangements.
A guest book is available at www.shaw-majercik.com where you may post a condolence or light a candle.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019