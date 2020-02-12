|
|
Gerald T. Braczyk 72
DUDLEY - Gerald T Branczyk, 72, died Sunday, February 9, 2020 at his home in Southbridge. Gerald was born September 9, 1947 in Webster, MA. He is the son of the late Frank and the late Anastasia (Olszta) Branczyk.
He is survived by two sons: Anthony Branczyk of Southbridge, and Mark Branczyk of Ocala, FL,; one sister: Priscilla Stefanik of North Falmouth, MA and one brother: Robert Branczyk of Cape Coral, FL, a niece and a nephew. He was predeceased by his infant son Walter Branczyk.
He was a mechanic all his life from the gas station he owned on East Main St. Webster to his final position at Bay Science in Dudley .
He enjoyed cooking, working on cars, and tinkering with anything that had a motor. He loved Corvettes and owned many throughout his life. He also loved spending his free time with his close friends, and his son's dogs.
A graveside service will be held at Holy Trinity Polish National Catholic Cemetery, New Boston Rd., Dudley. A celebration of life will follow at Yummys Restaurant in Dudley. Bartel Funeral Home & Chapel is directing arrangements. Date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to AmericanHumane.org
www.bartelfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020