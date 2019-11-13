|
Gerald D. Buddenhagen, 74
SHREWSBURY - Gerald D. "Jerry" Buddenhagen, 74, of Shrewsbury, died on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in the comfort of his own home.
Jerry was born in Worcester and was the son of Eugene J. and Thea A. (Petschke) Buddenhagen. He was proud to be a lifelong resident of Shrewsbury, on Lake Quinsigamond in Edgemere. In his younger years, he worked at Chicago Dressed Beef as a meat cutter and also spent many years in landscaping. Later in life, he worked for over twenty years alongside his brother, Gene, who owned and operated the Wilson and Rand Service Station in the center of Town. Jerry loved his life on the Lake and enjoyed meeting up with his friends at the coffee shop each morning in Edgemere. He was happiest spending time with his family and especially loved time on Cape Cod at Red River Beach.
Jerry is survived by his daughter, Darlene Coyle and her husband William of Leicester; his brother, Gene Buddenhagen and his wife Nancy of Shrewsbury; his niece, Sherie Foley and her husband Denis of Shrewsbury, his nephew, Michael Buddenhagen and his wife Linda of Boylston and close friends Donna and Mark Chanson, and Paul "Bean" Sioda. Jerry was predeceased by his parents.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Jerry's family between 9:00 and 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main Street, Shrewsbury, MA, followed by a funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Shrewsbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Town of Shrewsbury Council on Aging or the Town of Auburn Animal Shelter. To leave a note of condolence or to view his "Book of Memories," please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019