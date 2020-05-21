|
Gerald C. Price, Sr., 79, Annie R. Price, 77
Worcester - Gerald C. "Boyie" Price, born February 23, 1941 passed peacefully on Wednesday, May 7, 2020 at UMASS Medical Center after a long illness. His loving wife of 57 years, Annie R. (Callie) Price, born April 12, 1943 passed on Friday, May 15, 2020 unexpectantly. The Prices, who met in 1960 when she moved to Worcester from Eutaw, AL married on June 17, 1962. They leave behind their daughter Geraldine (Price) Davis, and sons, Gerald Jr. (his wife Sandra Webb-Price), Vincent, and Gregory. Their youngest son Brian passed in 2013. Affectionately known as "Mammy and Poppie" to their grandchildren, they will be sorely missed by Kendall, Michael, Asia, Kendra, Edgar, Xavier, Lailani and great-grandson Brian. Mr. Price was pre-deceased by his parents Elwood B. Price, Sr. and Muriel E. (Anderson) Price, three brothers and 1 sister. He also leaves behind his brothers Thomas, and Kenneth, as well as sisters Muriel (Price) Geter and his twin Geraldine (Price) Jackson. Mrs. Price, was pre-deceased by her parents, L. C. Callie and Pearl Brunson, three sisters and two brothers, and also leaves behind son Frank, her sister Eloise (Brunson) Brown and brother Willie Brunson all of whom reside in AL. They both have many cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends inside and outside of Worcester, MA who will miss them dearly. Gerald attended Commerce High and retired as a Security Guard at Heald Machine in the 90's. Annie also retired from Heald Machine and then from Catholic Charities. Due to the current social restrictions in place because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the funeral will be, a private graveside burial service that the family has entrusted to Graham, Putnam and Mahoney Funeral Parlor. The service will take place on Tuesday May 26, 2020 at 11 am at the Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton, MA. The family will hold a Celebration of Life for the Prices at a future date. The Price family would sincerely like to thank the medical staff at the UMASS Memorial Campuses, Rev. Clyde D. Talley of Belmont A.M.E. Zion Church in Worcester, and their church associations, the Knights of Zion Men's Choir with whom Mr. Price sang bass for many years and the Parent Body of the W.H.&O.M.S. (Missionaries) of which Mrs. Price was a member and Mr. Price an honorary member.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 21 to May 24, 2020