Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home
61 Myrtle St
Worcester, MA 01608
(508) 755-1500
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Coppola
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Coppola

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gerald Coppola Obituary
Gerald F. Coppola, 66

Worcester - Gerald F. Coppola, 66, passed away suddenly on March 10, 2019 at UMass Medical Center in Worcester.

He was born in Worcester on June 24, 1952 a son of the late Henry F. and Ann (Curran) Coppola. He attended local schools and graduated from St. Stephen High School where he played for the track team. From there Gerald attended Quinsigamond Community College and later received a bachelor's degree from Clark University.

For many years he worked at the former Norton Company and in later years worked at the Spectrum House and The Bridge of Central Massachusetts. Gerald battled bi-polar disorder and through his illness, he became an advocate for others who were also struggling. He possessed a creative mind and enjoyed reading and writing poetry. He was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox.

He leaves behind his sisters, Maryann Sullivan and her husband, William of Worcester; Patricia Westberg of Worcester; a niece, Tammy Murray and her husband, Timothy of Worcester, William Sullivan, III of Worcester and Michael Sullivan and his wife, Amy of Webster.

Funeral services will be held privately and are in the care of Callahan, Fay & Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester. To place an online condolence message, or for additional information please visit:

www.callahanfay.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home
Download Now