Gerald F. Coppola, 66
Worcester - Gerald F. Coppola, 66, passed away suddenly on March 10, 2019 at UMass Medical Center in Worcester.
He was born in Worcester on June 24, 1952 a son of the late Henry F. and Ann (Curran) Coppola. He attended local schools and graduated from St. Stephen High School where he played for the track team. From there Gerald attended Quinsigamond Community College and later received a bachelor's degree from Clark University.
For many years he worked at the former Norton Company and in later years worked at the Spectrum House and The Bridge of Central Massachusetts. Gerald battled bi-polar disorder and through his illness, he became an advocate for others who were also struggling. He possessed a creative mind and enjoyed reading and writing poetry. He was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox.
He leaves behind his sisters, Maryann Sullivan and her husband, William of Worcester; Patricia Westberg of Worcester; a niece, Tammy Murray and her husband, Timothy of Worcester, William Sullivan, III of Worcester and Michael Sullivan and his wife, Amy of Webster.
Funeral services will be held privately and are in the care of Callahan, Fay & Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester.
