Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Britton-Shrewsbury Funeral Home
648 Main Street
Shrewsbury, MA 01545
(508) 845-6226
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Donahue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Donahue


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gerald Donahue Obituary
Gerald W. Donahue, 90

SHREWSBURY - Gerald W. Donahue of Shrewsbury died at home on Monday, April 22, 2019. He was 90 years old.

He was born and raised in Worcester to Gerald and Elsie (Lindquist) Donahue. He graduated from Commerce High School and then served his country with the U.S. Coast Guard.

Gerald was employed by Anchor Motor Freight for 35 years and was a loyal member of the Teamsters Local 170.

His wife of 63 years, Lois Donahue, died in 2016. He leaves behind a son, Roger Donahue and his wife Sharon (Warpula); a daughter, Jill Audette and her husband Edward; two grandsons, Timothy and Christopher Donahue, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Robert Donahue and a sister, Shirley Liljegren.

Services will be held privately for the family with burial at Mountain View Cemetery, Shrewsbury. There are no calling hours. BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main Street, Shrewsbury is directing arrangements. To leave a note of condolence please visit,

www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Britton-Shrewsbury Funeral Home
Download Now