|
|
Gerald W. Donahue, 90
SHREWSBURY - Gerald W. Donahue of Shrewsbury died at home on Monday, April 22, 2019. He was 90 years old.
He was born and raised in Worcester to Gerald and Elsie (Lindquist) Donahue. He graduated from Commerce High School and then served his country with the U.S. Coast Guard.
Gerald was employed by Anchor Motor Freight for 35 years and was a loyal member of the Teamsters Local 170.
His wife of 63 years, Lois Donahue, died in 2016. He leaves behind a son, Roger Donahue and his wife Sharon (Warpula); a daughter, Jill Audette and her husband Edward; two grandsons, Timothy and Christopher Donahue, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Robert Donahue and a sister, Shirley Liljegren.
Services will be held privately for the family with burial at Mountain View Cemetery, Shrewsbury. There are no calling hours. BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main Street, Shrewsbury is directing arrangements. To leave a note of condolence please visit,
www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019