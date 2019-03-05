|
Gerald R. Dube, Sr.
"Jerry"
Worcester - Gerald R. "Jerry" Dube, Sr., 79 of Worcester a devoted father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 in his home surrounded by his family. Jerry was predeceased by his beloved wife of 53 years, Carol B. Dube, on October 24, 2013.
Jerry was born in Worcester, son of the late Raymond and Josephine (Stearns) Dube. He was a graduate of Auburn High School and worked at Frohock-Stewart for 39 years as a Plant Manager until he retired. Jerry and his wife moved to Worcester in 1960 and settled in the Quinsigamond Village section to raise their family.
Jerry enjoyed playing a game of pool, going to the local car shows, and going on the yearly family vacations to Hampton Beach. He cherished his family and looked forward to every opportunity he had to spend time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jerry will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Jerry leaves behind the family he so dearly loved and whom loved him as much; his children, Donna M. Trombly and her husband James, Gerald R. Dube Jr and his fiancée Marie Hughes; two sisters, Joan Morse and Dorothy Champagne both of Auburn; four grandchildren he adored, Gina Jones and her husband Joseph, Michelle McFedries, Lisa Trombly and her fiancée Richard Maurer, and E.J. Hughes; five great grandchildren, Annabella, Abbey & Sonny Maurer, Madison McFedries and Alyson Jones; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He was predeceased by three brothers and a sister, Paul, Daniel, and Lawrence Dube, and Leona Laliberte.
Jerry's funeral will be on Thursday, March 7th from MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St with a Mass at 10:30 a.m. in St. John's Church, 44 Temple St. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery. A period of calling hours will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. prior to leaving in procession to church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 / [email protected] To share a memory please visit his personal guestbook at:
