Gerald J. Duclos, 66
WORCESTER - Gerald J. Duclos, 66, of Worcester, died Thursday, February 27, 2020 at home.
Jerry leaves his wife of 42 years, Linda (Groden) Duclos; three daughters, Kimberly Duclos of Boulder, Colo., Michelle Duclos of Worcester, and Kelly Pike and her husband Joshua of Pembroke; a sister-in-law Pamela Alvarez and her husband Craig of Harwinton, CT; a niece; a nephew; and a cousin Joey Marziotti of Worcester.
Jerry was born in Worcester, son of the late Gerald and Helen (Baronas) Duclos, and lived in Worcester all his life.
He attended Holy Name High School in Worcester and the Rhode Island School of Photography.
Jerry worked professionally as a photographer for many years. He later worked primarily in property or warehouse management for Levitz furniture company, Notre Dame du Lac, the Diocese of Worcester, Kesseli & Morse and Spag's. Most recently, he has worked at Tatnuck Park in Worcester.
Jerry was a member of St. George's Parish and its Men's Club.
Jerry loved gardening and had a deep affection for animals. He was a patient and kind man who was devoted to his family.
There will be calling hours Tuesday, March 3, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. The funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. in St. George's Church, 38 Brattle St., Worcester. Entombment will be at the St. John's Cemetery Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden St., Worcester, MA 01606, or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020