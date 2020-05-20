|
Gerald W. Garnett, 41
WORCESTER - Gerald William Garnett (a.k.a Little Billy Williams) 12/7/1978 – 5/3/2020 (41 years old) Gerald had preexisting medical conditions, he passed away unexpectedly. Gerald was born and raised in Worcester, Massachusetts. He also resided in New York, Oklahoma, and Minnesota. He was the beloved, phenomenal Son of Father William Gerald Garnett, a.k.a Big Billy (deceased) of Kentucky and Massachusetts and Mother Rebecca Dawn Williams Sr. a.k.a Becky of Worcester, Massachusetts. He leaves behind his only child, Son Mikah Gerell Williams of Worcester, Massachusetts. His brothers and sisters from Kentucky and Massachusetts, Billy Jr., Pam, Sheila, D'adra, Stephanie, Chancey, Thomas, Shelly, Sheena, Juan, Rebecca Jr., Randy, Davida, Samantha, April, Jennifer, Yancy, Kelley, Billy Jr,. Aliciea, Catrina, Matthew, Hillary, Damon, and Gina. A plethora of uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, in-laws, God children, friends, and other relatives. Gerald was baptized at Pilgrim Congregational Church. As a child, he attended May Street Elementary School, Forest Grove Middle School, South High School, South Sr. High School, Burncoat High School and graduated from Doherty Memorial High School. After he graduated, Gerald enlisted in the U.S Army, while awaiting to be enlisted, he pursued a few odd end jobs. UPS, where he was promoted. Also, McDonalds where he was offered a manager position, but declined as he finally got the awaited call to start basic training. While in the U.S Army (artillery) he served two terms. Started basic training in New York and then for four years as a staff Sargent SSG, which he was placed in Oklahoma and Bosnia. Due to an injured knee he was offered a desk job but he declined, as being out in the field was his passion. An honorable discharge was then placed. He then followed in his father footsteps and became an auto mechanic, and worked as an auto technician at Subaru for nearly twenty years. Gerald came into this world weighing 10lbs 4oz. A big baby, who had a big heart! All of his life he tried to help people in the best way that he could, he was the life of the party, a phenomenal Father, a music enthusiast, he had a huge smile that when shown could light up a room. Gerald liked F-1 car racing, the ocean and boats, loved traveling, and using his talents to work on cars. For those who knew Gerald also knew his personality was… UNIQUE. He loved to laugh, was very competitive, was a very compassionate, and extraordinary uncle, a very happy go lucky person who told you how it is. He was the glue that held the family together. Gerald touched a lot of peoples lives in the most positive ways and he most definitely was a person who left his mark on this world.
Due to circumstances beyond our control, a private funeral with immediate family will be held. There will also be an option of joining the family via video during services. A gathering will be held in the future, welcoming all to celebrate what a wonderful man Gerald Garnett was.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the GoFundMe page, https://gf.me/u/x2djqn
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 20 to May 21, 2020