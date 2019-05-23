Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter's Church
931 Main Street
Gerald J. St. Germain Obituary
Gerald J. St. Germain, 65

WORCESTER - Gerald J. St.Germain, 65, passed away Saturday, May 18th 2019 at Umass Medical Center, after having battled cancer courageously.

Gerald, who always went by "Gerry" was predeceased by his daughter, Melanie St.Germain and also his brother, David St.Germain. Gerry is survived by his five remaining brothers; Mickey, Albert, Jimmy, Danny and Ralph. He also leaves behind his daughter, Michelle St.Germain and two beloved grandchildren: Maggie and Steele.

For those who knew and loved Gerry, they also know that his wit was as sharp as his big heart was soft. He will be sorely missed.

A Mass in Gerry's honor will be held at St. Peter's Church, 931 Main Street on Saturday, May 25th at 10 a.m.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 23 to May 24, 2019
