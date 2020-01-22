|
|
Gerald P. Kunst, Jr., 68
Stow - Stow-Gerald P. Kunst, Jr., 68, passed away peacefully surrounded by family in the comfort of his home on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Amy (Perkins) Kunst; daughter, Linda A. Gothie & husband Derek; and son, Jack I. Perkins-Kunst, all of Stow; his adoring grandchildren, Michael, Julia, Alex, and Gregory, and great-granddaughter Barbara. He leaves his daughter-in-law Debbie Wilfert of Pepperell; brother Richard Kunst and wife Wendy of Long Island, NY; several nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. He is pre-deceased by his son Gerald P. Kunst III, and his brother Douglas A. Kunst.
Gerry was born in Clinton to the late Gerald & Marilyn (Bufton) Kunst. He was raised in Stow and graduated from the Nashoba Regional High School, Class of 1969. Gerry began his career working beside his family in business at both J&K Tire and Bufton Post & Beam Construction Company. In addition, he was employed with Radant Technology and Hudson Lock before establishing his own business, Husky Home Improvement in Stow, which he owned and operated until the time of his passing. Fiercely civic minded, Gerry gave generously of his time to numerous volunteer efforts, notably to the Stow Lions Club, Boy Scouts, and as a member of the Stow Cemetery Commission. The quintessential problem solver, Gerry delighted in fixing anything he could for anyone in need. In addition to his life project, building his own home, he helped countless others build and improve theirs. He too was a talented green thumb and herbologist well known for growing masterful plants and flowers. More than anything, Gerry was happiest at home in the company of those he loved most. A Celebration of the Life of Gerald P. Kunst, Jr. will be held at 10:30AM on Saturday, January 25, 2020 in the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton, with calling hours prior from 9 until 10:30AM. Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery, Stow. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Gerald P. Kunst, Jr. to: Stow Lions Club, P.O. Box 5, Stow, MA 01775. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020