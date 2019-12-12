Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home
61 Myrtle St
Worcester, MA 01608
(508) 755-1500
Gerald Poshkus, 73

Hemlock, NY - Gerald "Gerry" Poshkus, of Hemlock, died on Thursday, November 28, 2019 in his home, he was 73.

Gerry was born and raised in Worcester, MA, he was the son of the late John and Julia (Tamulevich) Poshkus. Gerald attended the University of Massachusetts, at Amherst, where he studied Civil and Chemical Engineering, graduating Magna Cum Laude in 1968.

Gerry worked as a Chemical Engineer for Eastman Kodak in Rochester for over 30 years, he led the teams that pioneered and advanced the application and adoption of Instant Cameras and Film, Optics and Digital Media Storage. He built and oversaw manufacturing plants around the globe, including Mexico, Germany and most notably Ireland, where he lived for a period of time.

He was an avid outdoorsman, a skilled fisherman and accomplished hunter. He enjoyed skeet & trap and target shooting, golf, skiing, camping, biking and hiking. He was a talented builder and woodworker, who could fix almost anything.

Gerald is survived by his wife Nancy Poshkus, his sons; Jason M. Poshkus of Worcester, MA and Jeremy D. Poshkus, and his wife Sara (Emery) two grandchildren, Madison Julia Poshkus and Tyler James Poshkus, all of Auburn. He leaves a brother, Edward (Jeri) Poshkus of San Diego, CA, a sister, Christine Donohue of Westborough, nephews; Lee (Dawn) Donohue of Grafton, Craig Donohue of Westborough, and Barry Donohue, of Colorado Springs, CO. Services were held privately New York.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019
