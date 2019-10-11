|
|
Gerald L. Russell, 72
AUBURN - Gerald L. Russell, 72, of Auburn, died peacefully on the morning of Tuesday October 8, 2019.
Gerald was predeceased by his wife, Eleanor L. (Moran) Russell; his father, Leslie F. Russell; his mother, Barbara H. (Boliver) Gagnon; and his stepfather, Roland Gagnon. He is survived by his son, Neall M. Russell and his closest near and dear Monique Ledoux of Southbridge; his brother, Wayne Russell of Belchertown; his stepbrother, David Gagnon of Southbridge; and his stepsisters, Jane Gagnon of East Brookfield, Celeste Brackett of Holland, and Anne Pohl of Canaan CT. He also leaves his Goddaughter, Greta Helberg of Worcester; along with many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Gerald was born and raised in Worcester, attending Clark University and School of Arts Worcester. Gerry worked at the Worcester Fair in the photo department, doing what he loved while meeting very special lifelong friends. He then joined Arland Tool and Manufacturing, where he dedicated over thirty years of his career. Gerald was a gifted artist and musician, using his talents to bring peace to family and friends. He loved antiques and the many friends he made throughout his life.
Gerald's family would like to thank the staff at Life Care Center of Auburn and Rose Monahan Hospice Home for their compassion during this difficult time and a special thanks to all his friends who offered their love and support.
Calling hours and services are respectfully omitted, and in lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation in Gerald's name to Arts Worcester, as art was a great passion of his. Donations may be mailed to ArtsWorcester, 44 Portland Street, Worcester, MA 01608. The BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA is honored to assist the Russell family with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence or to share a fond memory of Gerald, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019