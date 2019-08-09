|
Gerald Sears, 80
Spencer - Father Gerald Sears, a monk of St. Joseph's Abbey in Spencer, died peacefully on Sunday morning, August 4, 2019, in the abbey infirmary. He was 80 years old. Father Gerald was born on September 21, 1938, in Bronx, New York, the son of James Sears and Dora Fitzgerald Sears. He entered St. Joseph's Abbey in 1957 after graduating from Cardinal Hayes High School in the Bronx. He made his final vows as a Trappist in 1964 and was ordained a priest in 1973.
While at the monastery his ongoing education was in psychology, earning him a CAGS and MA in Counselling from Anna Maria College. He worked at many duties at the abbey over the years, among them Lay Brothers' Chaplain, Abbey Guestmaster, Vocations Director, Trappist Preserves, orchard care, infirmary night nurse, snowplowing, lawn cutting, storeroom maintenance and cleaning.
As well as his brothers at the abbey, Father Gerald leaves his brothers Maurice Christopher Sears of Texas and Edward Sears of Wyoming, as well as his nephew, Christopher Sears, also of Texas. He was predeceased by his oldest brother, James Sears.
The monks wish to thank the lay staff at St. Joseph's Abbey Resident Healthcare Facility, the abbey's infirmary, and the nurses of the Worcester VNA Care Hospice, for the dedicated care they gave Father Gerald in his final days. With gratitude for the gift of his presence among us, the brothers commend Father Gerald's soul to your prayers. There are no calling hours. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Abbey on Tuesday, August 13, at 2:30 P.M. Burial is in the abbey cemetery. J. HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terrace, Spencer, 508-885-3992, is directing arrangements.
