|
|
Gerald J. Vienneau, 98
Worcester - Gerald J. Vienneau, 98, of Worcester passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 18th in the Odd Fellows Nursing Home after a brief illness.
Mr. Vienneau is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Edna L. (Belanger) Vienneau; two daughters, Diane T. Snow and husband Gary P. Snow of Worcester, MA and Joan L. Ellis and husband Robert W. Ellis, Jr. of Amelia, OH; two sons, Thomas E. Vienneau and wife Julia Vrooman of Swarthmore, PA and Michael R. Vienneau and wife Madeleine D. Vienneau of Ogunquit, ME; a sister, Jeanne DeCourcey of Canandaigua, New York; 7 grandchildren; Christopher W. Snow and wife Jade Snow of Worcester MA, Daniel N. Snow and wife Andrea Snow of Leicester, MA, Stephanie M. Snow and husband William Dexter of Auburn, MA, Elizabeth Vienneau of Severna Park MD, Alice Vienneau and husband Jacob Koffer of Pennsylvania, PA, Brittany Bricker and husband Michael Bricker of Batavia, OH and Tristan Ellis and wife Rachel Ellis of Forest Hills, NY: 5 great grandchildren; Mackenzie Snow and Madison Snow of Worcester, MA, Temperance Bricker of Batavia, Oh, Ava Snow and Ariana Levitan of Leicester, MA, along with many nephews and nieces.
Gerald was born in Memramcook, New Brunswick, Canada, son of the late Adelard and Rosalie (Saulnier) Vienneau and is predeceased by two sisters, Mary Gaudet and Alice Donnelly and two brothers, Arthur Vienneau and Ernest Vienneau. He graduated from Commerce High School in 1939 and then went to work at the Machine Tool Division of Norton Company. He enlisted in the United States 5th Army Air Corps at the beginning of WWII and served in the Pacific for the duration of the war. Upon returning from the army Mr. Vienneau attended Clark University where he attained a bachelors degree and then went back to work for the Norton Machine tool division and then the Warner & Swasey Company where he was a cost accountant for 41 years retiring in 1984.
Mr. Vienneau was a member of Our Lady of the Rosary Church, first VP of the Joe Schwartz Little league, and volunteered at the Massachusetts Association for the Blind.
A private Mass of Christian Burial was held in Our Lady of the Rosary Church and burial was in Worcester County Memorial Park; Paxton. Memorial contributions in memory of Mr, Vienneau may be made to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 23 Fales Street, Worcester MA 01606.
Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond St. Worcester directed funeral arrangements. To share a memory of Gerald or to sign his online guestbook, please visit
www.Royfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020