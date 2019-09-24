Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hays Funeral Home
56 Main Street
Northboro, MA 01532
(508) 393-6591
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Hays Funeral Home
56 Main Street
Northboro, MA 01532
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Howard Street Cemetery
Northborough, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Karagosian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Karagosian

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine Karagosian Obituary
Geraldine M. "Gerry" (Duane) Karagosian

Northborough - Geraldine M. "Gerry" (Duane) Karagosian, 82, passed away at her home on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Geraldine was born in Worcester, a daughter to the late Ralph and Mary (Barker) Duane. She was a graduate of Commerce H.S. and the devoted wife to Gary A. Karagosian. Together, they looked forward to celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on October 16. Prior to retirement Geraldine worked as a control specialist within the Mass Dept. of Revenue. Geraldine's greatest joys were the times spent with her family.

In addition to her beloved husband, Gary, Geraldine is survived by their two daughters, Suzanne H. Garron of Berlin and Linda M. Brodeur and her husband, Matthew of Clinton; four grandchildren, Michael Holzwarth, Jennifer Karagosian, Holly and Elizabeth Brodeur; four great-grandchildren, Aidan Knauf, Camdyn King, Teagan Mailett and Brooklynn Brown. She also leaves her four siblings, Mary Moquin of Millbury, Patricia Kett of Worcester and her husband, Dennis of Connecticut, Ann Duane of N. Grafton, and Ralph Duane of Orlando, FL; numerous nieces and nephews. A son, Gary A. Karagosian, Jr., preceded Geraldine in death.

Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, September 27, at Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough. A 12 p.m. graveside service will follow in Howard Street Cemetery, Northborough.

Geraldine's family would like to thank the staff at VNA Care Hospice for the supportive care and kindness provided to Geraldine. Please consider a donation to VNA Care Fund Development Office, 199 Rosewood Drive, Suite 180, Danvers, MA 01923.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hays Funeral Home
Download Now