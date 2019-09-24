|
|
Geraldine M. "Gerry" (Duane) Karagosian
Northborough - Geraldine M. "Gerry" (Duane) Karagosian, 82, passed away at her home on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Geraldine was born in Worcester, a daughter to the late Ralph and Mary (Barker) Duane. She was a graduate of Commerce H.S. and the devoted wife to Gary A. Karagosian. Together, they looked forward to celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on October 16. Prior to retirement Geraldine worked as a control specialist within the Mass Dept. of Revenue. Geraldine's greatest joys were the times spent with her family.
In addition to her beloved husband, Gary, Geraldine is survived by their two daughters, Suzanne H. Garron of Berlin and Linda M. Brodeur and her husband, Matthew of Clinton; four grandchildren, Michael Holzwarth, Jennifer Karagosian, Holly and Elizabeth Brodeur; four great-grandchildren, Aidan Knauf, Camdyn King, Teagan Mailett and Brooklynn Brown. She also leaves her four siblings, Mary Moquin of Millbury, Patricia Kett of Worcester and her husband, Dennis of Connecticut, Ann Duane of N. Grafton, and Ralph Duane of Orlando, FL; numerous nieces and nephews. A son, Gary A. Karagosian, Jr., preceded Geraldine in death.
Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, September 27, at Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough. A 12 p.m. graveside service will follow in Howard Street Cemetery, Northborough.
Geraldine's family would like to thank the staff at VNA Care Hospice for the supportive care and kindness provided to Geraldine. Please consider a donation to VNA Care Fund Development Office, 199 Rosewood Drive, Suite 180, Danvers, MA 01923.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019