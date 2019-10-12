|
|
Geraldine (Murphy) Colby McCaffrey
WORCESTER - Geraldine (Murphy) Colby McCaffrey, 92, formerly of Worcester and North Oxford, died Friday, October 11, 2019 in the Beaumont at Northborough.
Her husband John E. Colby passed away in 1976. Her second husband Francis L. McCaffrey died in 2006.
Geraldine leaves four children, John E. Colby and his wife Pamela of Boylston, Patricia O'Connell and her husband William of Charlton, Richard Colby and his wife Michele of Worcester, and Christine Patrick and her husband Russell of Sag Harbor, N.Y.; 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Her son Brian P. Colby died in 1990 and her son Gerald Colby died in 2011.
Geraldine was born in Worcester, daughter of Edward F. and Mildred (Brennan) Murphy. She graduated from St. Peter's High School in Worcester. She learned accounting skills at the Salter Secretarial School in Worcester.
Geraldine had a long career in the life insurance industry. After many years at State Mutual Life Assurance Co. in Worcester, she went to work for Sun Life of Canada in its Wellesley office, taking early retirement in 1983. She then lived in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina for five years before coming back to Massachusetts. She returned to the workforce at age 60 and spent 17 years as a unit clerk in the maternity ward at Memorial Hospital, retiring again in 2004.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Wednesday, October 16, from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 25 Fales St., Worcester. The funeral Mass will follow at 11:30 a.m. in the church. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 100 North Parkway, Suite 105, Worcester, MA 01605.
The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019