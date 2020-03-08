Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Services
Daniel T Morrill Funeral Home
130 Hamilton St
Southbridge, MA 01550
(508) 764-7922
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Daniel T Morrill Funeral Home
130 Hamilton St
Southbridge, MA 01550
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church of the St. John Paul II Parish
263 Hamilton St
Southbridge, MA
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
Daniel T Morrill Funeral Home
130 Hamilton St
Southbridge, MA 01550
View Map
Geraldine Morrill Obituary
Geraldine B. Morrill, 100

Wilmington, NC / Southbridge - Geraldine B. (Burke) Morrill, 100, of the Davis Community, a former longtime resident of Southbridge, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 7th, after an illness.

Her husband of 58 years, Daniel W. Morrill, passed away in 2002. She leaves her four sons, Robert B. Morrill and his wife Bonnie of Wanchese, NC, Richard R. Morrill and his wife Betsy of Hillsborough, NC, James D. Morrill and his wife Jill of Urbandale, VA and Christopher P. Morrill and his wife Kim of Roanoke, VA; her two daughters, Diane R. Morrill of Wilmington, NC and Clare M. Callaghan and her husband Daniel of Roanoke, VA; 10 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; her cherished New Jersey nieces and nephews and their extended families; and all the Morrills, her family through marriage. She was predeceased by her brother, Adrian Burke and her sister, Regina Daly. Gerrie was born in East Newark, NJ the daughter of John J. and Gertrude R. (Kain) Burke. As a child she moved to Geneva, NY, on the Finger Lakes. She graduated from DeSales Institute, a Catholic high school. She went on to receive her Bachelors Degree from Regis College in Weston, MA and took additional courses at Seton Hall College and Rider College.

Gerrie was a business teacher at the Southbridge High School for 18 years, retiring many years ago. She was a member of the Massachusetts Teachers Association and the National Education Association. While in Southbridge she was a member of St. Mary's Church, the Southbridge Women's Club and the Harrington Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. Gerrie moved to Wilmington NC, and enjoyed a decade plus of good health and good times. She sang in the Plantation Village Chorus, was a spelling champion at the Cape Fear Literacy Council city-wide spelling bee, and became an advocate for sea turtle rescue and rehabilitation.

In her final years, Gerrie was lovingly cared for by the staff at the Riverbend Household at the Davis Community, and the hospice team from Lower Cape Fear LifeCare. Her personal care giver, Debbie Colon, was a devoted advocate and beloved friend.

Her funeral will be held on Friday, March 13th, from the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, with a Mass at 10:00am in St. Mary's Church of the St. John Paul II Parish, 263 Hamilton St., Southbridge. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Southbridge. Calling hours in the funeral home will be held on Thursday, March 12th, from 5:00 to 7:00pm

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue & Rehabilitation Center, PO Box 2095, Surf City, NC 28445 or Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, 1414 Physicians Dr., Wilmington, NC 28401.

www.morrillfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020
