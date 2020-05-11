|
|
Geraldine E. "Geri" Raymond, 92
Auburn - Geraldine E. "Geri" Raymond, 92, of Auburn died Sunday, May 10th in the Life Care Center of Auburn. Her husband of 60 years, Roy T. Raymond died in 2006. She leaves a son, Neil Raymond and his wife, Cheryl of Worcester; a son-in-law, James Igoe of South Dennis; a sister-in-law, Fran Raymond of Auburn; seven grandchildren, Stephanie Igoe and her husband, Brad Bridge of RI, Ryan Igoe of FL, Jason Raymond of Dennis, Matthew Igoe of FL, Justin Raymond and his wife, Becky of Charlton, James Igoe and his wife, Dina of VA, and Jared Raymond of Revere; six great grandchildren, Cooper Arnold, Tyler Igoe, Kaylyn Igoe, Anya Igoe, Deven Raymond and James "Trip" Igoe and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter, Sandra Igoe; her brother, Howie Smith and her sisters, Sandra Dyer and Jackie Pierleoni.
She was born in Clyde, New York the daughter of Howard and Lucy (Janto) Smith and graduated from Clyde High School. Geri met Roy while he was stationed in New York during WWII. She worked at Cranska Thread, Robinson Thread and was a sales clerk at Jordan Marsh. Geri loved playing bingo, visiting the casinos and going to the horse races.
Funeral services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue, Worcester is assisting the family with arrangements.
oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 11 to May 12, 2020