Geraldine V. "Gerry" Simoncini, 94
Shrewsbury - Geraldine V. "Gerry" Simoncini, 94, of Shrewsbury, died Sunday, April 28, 2018 at Shrewsbury Nursing Home, Julio Drive.
She leaves two sisters, Janyce A. Safford of Shrewsbury, with whom she lived, and Ruth Cangello of Shrewsbury, two brothers, Robert Simoncini and his wife Jane of Shrewsbury, and John "Jack" Simoncini and his wife Suzanne of West Boylston, many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She was predeceased by a brother and sister-in-law, Edward J. Simoncini and his wife Barbara, and two brothers-in-law, Leo P. Cangello and Warren A. Safford. Another brother, Donald Simoncini, died in 1936. She was born in Worcester, daughter of John B. and Margaret H. (Donahue) Simoncini and lived in Shrewsbury for many years. She graduated from the former Commerce High School in Worcester.
Gerry worked as a payroll/ salary administrator for General Motors. She was a member of St. Anne's Church and the Shrewsbury Women's Club.
A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, May 2 at 10 am in St. Anne's Church, 130 Boston Turnpike. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Worcester. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are in the care of Rice Funeral Home, 300 Park Ave, Worcester. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019