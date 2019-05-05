|
Geraldine Sundell, 97
Worcester - Geraldine (Robinson) Sundell, 97, formerly of Lynn, MA and Ridgway, PA died Saturday May 4, 2019 at the Edgewood Rehabilitation Facility in North Andover MA. Born in Lynn, MA she was the daughter of the late Charles A. and Edith (Snow) Robinson. Geraldine's beloved husband of 64 years. Harold L. Sundell, died in 2007. Harold served three years in the U.S. Army Air Corp during World War II, making the rank of Sargent. Geraldine lived in their home in Worcester for 58 years, where she lived until the last ten days of her life.
Geraldine leaves two nephews Jeffrey Wood Quiggle of Berry Alabama, Dan Clark Quiggle of Meriden Connecticut, and one great niece Amy B. Franklin of Mobile Alabama.
Geraldine's family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all the special people who cared for Geraldine over the past few years. Your support, comfort, and caring ways will always be remembered by her family.
Family and friends are invited to the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, from 3-6pm for visitation with a service to celebrate Geraldine's life to begin at 6pm. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
To leave a note of condolence for her family or to share a memory of Geraldine, please visit
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 5 to May 6, 2019