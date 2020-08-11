Geraldine Welch

Geraldine F. Welch, 79Worcester - Geraldine "Gerry" F. (Killion) Welch, 79, of Worcester, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at UMass Hospital.Gerry as she was mostly known, is survived by her loving husband of nearly fifty-five years, Francis H. Welch; a son, Michael F. Welch and his wife Laura of New Salem, MA; a daughter, Amy A. Cournoyer and her husband Christopher of Pomfret, CT; a grandson, Kyle R. Welch of Putnam, CT; a brother, Robert J. Killion and his wife Sharon of Princeton; two sisters, Joan Killion of Plymouth, MA, and Sharon Killion Durham and her husband Lawrence of Bradenton Beach, FL; several nieces and nephews. Geraldine was born in Cambridge, MA, daughter of the late, Robert J. and Anna (Collins) Killion and grew up in Fitchburg, where she graduated from Fitchburg High School, settling in Worcester in the 1960's.Gerry had been working as a key punch operator for Vellumoid, when she was swept off her feet by Francis, together they raised their family in Worcester. She held various part-time jobs over the years and perfected her quilt making as a member of Cornerstone Quiltmakers Guild. She could often be found tending to flowers or solving word puzzles, when not working on her latest masterpiece. She also enjoyed travel and taking bus trips to various destinations. Though she kept busy, nothing brought her more joy than the love of her family.Family and Friends are invited to gather for Calling Hours on Friday, August 14, from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. at MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester, followed by a Funeral Service at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery in Worcester.Precautions for everyone's health will be in place for the services, including Social Distancing Practices and the use of face masks.In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to The VNA Care , 120 Thomas Street, Worcester, MA 01608.There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at