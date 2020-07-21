Gerard O. Lange, 84Rutland - Gerard O. Lange, 84, passed away at home on Sunday, July 19, 2020. He was born in Worcester, the son of Rodolphe and Lucienne (Charland) Lange.His loving wife of 40 years, Beverly A. (Melanson) Lange, passed away in 2007. He leaves his sons, Michael and his wife, Lynn-Marie of Charlton, Stephen and his girlfriend, Shannon of Rutland and Andrew and his wife, Amanda of Millbury; his daughter, Susan Tisa and her husband, Joe of Fitchburg; ten grandchildren, Nicole, Casey, Bethany, Timothy, Nicholas, Emily, Patrick, Skyla, Chase and Alaina. He was predeceased by his brother, Raymond and his sisters, Alma Tremblay, Alice Lange, Lucille Gilman and Therese Lange.Gerard proudly served in the United States Army from 1962 to 1965. Through the years Gerard had worked for Uvex Winter Optical and David Clark Company. He was an active member of St. Patrick's Church. He enjoyed cruises with his late wife and friends, reading, going to Cape Cod, but mostly spending time with his family.The Mass of Christian Burial for Gerard will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 23rd in St. Patrick's Church, 290 Main St., Rutland. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick's Church, P.O. Box 939, Rutland, MA 01543. Arrangements are under the care of the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit