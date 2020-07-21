1/1
Gerard Lange
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerard O. Lange, 84

Rutland - Gerard O. Lange, 84, passed away at home on Sunday, July 19, 2020. He was born in Worcester, the son of Rodolphe and Lucienne (Charland) Lange.

His loving wife of 40 years, Beverly A. (Melanson) Lange, passed away in 2007. He leaves his sons, Michael and his wife, Lynn-Marie of Charlton, Stephen and his girlfriend, Shannon of Rutland and Andrew and his wife, Amanda of Millbury; his daughter, Susan Tisa and her husband, Joe of Fitchburg; ten grandchildren, Nicole, Casey, Bethany, Timothy, Nicholas, Emily, Patrick, Skyla, Chase and Alaina. He was predeceased by his brother, Raymond and his sisters, Alma Tremblay, Alice Lange, Lucille Gilman and Therese Lange.

Gerard proudly served in the United States Army from 1962 to 1965. Through the years Gerard had worked for Uvex Winter Optical and David Clark Company. He was an active member of St. Patrick's Church. He enjoyed cruises with his late wife and friends, reading, going to Cape Cod, but mostly spending time with his family.

The Mass of Christian Burial for Gerard will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 23rd in St. Patrick's Church, 290 Main St., Rutland. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick's Church, P.O. Box 939, Rutland, MA 01543. Arrangements are under the care of the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit

www.milesfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miles Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 22, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 22, 2020
Gerry, we met in the service in 1959 and have remained friends ever since. We served as best man in each others weddings. We remember fondly days of our families getting together for cookouts and card playing. We will miss you but now you can be together with Beverly again.
Mary and Joe Le Clair
Friend
July 22, 2020
Andy and Family, So sorry for your loss.
Kevin Desaulnier
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved