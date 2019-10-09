|
|
Gerard J. "Gerry" Morin, 84
Whitinsville - Gerard J. "Gerry" Morin, 84, of Hill Street died on Oct. 9, 2019, at his home after a long illness. . He was predeceased by his wife of 51 years, Janice (Bloniasz) who passed away in 2010,
He is survived by 4 daughters, Deborah J. Fischer of Douglas, Doreen J. Rondeau of Las Vegas, NV, Diane J. Schwab and her husband Joseph of Shrewsbury, Darlene J. Morin of Whitinsville; 7 grandchildren, Hope Fischer, Ethan, Ashley, and Jacob Rondeau, and Daniel, Timothy, and Ryan Schwab; a brother, Raymond Morin, and several nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by a grandson, Nathan Schwab; a sister, Germaine Letourneau of Saint-Philemon, Quebec; brothers, Maurice, Alfred, Adrien, John, and J. Philip. Born in Whitinsville on July 8, 1935, he was son of the late Joseph and Clarida (Bilodeau) Morin and was a lifetime resident of Whitinsville.
Mr. Morin served 3 years in the U.S. Marine Corp. where he also attended cook and baking school. He was in Korea for 3 months and then was stationed in Iwakuni, Japan for one year where he chose heavy equipment operator as his field of choice and learned the skill of grading on a new grader. He worked 45 years at the Northbridge Highway Department. He most enjoyed his time operating the grader for the Town of Northbridge. He was meticulous and took great pride in clearing the roads of snow in the winter. Always with a smile, his co-workers referred to him as "Happy" or "Hap". In addition to working for the Northbridge Highway Department, Gerry held numerous positions through the years in various town departments. Some of the positions he held were Captain of the Ladder truck of Northbridge Fire Department, Deputy Forest Warden, and also Deputy Tree Warden for the Town of Northbridge. In his earlier years, it was not out of the ordinary for Gerry to hear a fire call on his scanner and jump in his car with family members to "just see" and then getting out of the car to lend a helping hand, sometimes not returning to the car for an hour or more. Gerry also took great pride in his yard and enjoyed riding his mowers and keeping his lawn at just the right length, often letting family and friends know how many trailer loads of debris he had picked up that day.
He enjoyed time spent with family and getting updates on all of his grandchildren's activities. He enjoyed visits with his many friends that would stop by to chat. He enjoyed cooking "nice" meals and letting family know the process in which he prepared the meal, always mentioning how many servings someone had; confirmation to him that the meal was tasty. In later years, Gerry could usually be found sitting in his recliner watching his favorite sitcoms and "resting his eyes". He will be dearly missed by all that knew him. He was a member of St. Denis Church in Douglas and was thankful for the friendship he formed with Father Juan Escudero over the past year.
His Funeral Mass will be held on Sat. Oct. 12 at 11 am in St. Denis Church, 23 Manchaug St., Douglas. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Metrowest Hospice in Marlborough, St. Denis Church in Douglas, the Northbridge Fire Department, or a . To leave a condolence message for the family please visit http://www.jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019