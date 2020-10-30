1/1
Gerard Vigeant
1964 - 2020
Gerard L. "Gerry" Vigeant, 56

WORCESTER - Gerard L. "Gerry" Vigeant, 56, died Thursday, October 29, 2020 at UMass Memorial Hospital. He was born in Worcester, son of the late Elie J. and Jeannette R. (Guerin) Vigeant.

Gerry was a member of the Seven Hills Aspire Program where he participated in the Therapeutic Work Options and Embrace the Day programs. He was a participant in the Special Olympics for several years. Gerry was the happiest when singing and dancing while listening to music on his radio and going out to eat, especially at McDonalds.

Gerry loved spending time with and will be dearly missed by his loving caregivers, Michelle and Joshua Bing, his four siblings; Jeanne A. LaPorte and husband David of Mashpee, Paul J. Vigeant of Worcester, Marie A. Faucher and husband Raymond of Spencer and Anne M. Vigeant and spouse Pamela Brown and many nephews, nieces, great nephews and great nieces. His brother Joseph P. Vigeant and sister-in-law, Marie (Fahlbeck) Vigeant predeceased him.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Marybeth Goyette for a life time of guidance and to all at Seven Hills foundation.

A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, November 2nd from Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle Street with a Mass at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 1290 Grafton Street. Burial will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery. Visiting Hours will also be held on Monday from 9:00 until 10:30 am in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Gerry may be made to the Seven Hills Foundation, 81 Hope Avenue, Worcester, MA 01603.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home
NOV
2
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Burial
Notre Dame Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home
61 Myrtle St
Worcester, MA 01608
(508) 755-1500
