Gerda M. Berg-Clapp, 94Sterling - Gerda M. (Feuchtinger) Berg- Clapp, 94 years old, passed away peacefully in St. Vincent Hospital, Worcester, MA on November 10, 2020 after an illness.She was born March 16, 1926 in Berlin, Germany, to the late Paul and Johanna Feuchtinger. She lived many years in both Millbury, MA and in Shrewsbury, MA.Gerda leaves her children, Constance S. Eucker and her husband Mark, Diane M. Clapp, Michael P. Berg and his wife Pam, Pamela J. Sullivan, and Laurie J. Pardee and her husband, John. She also leaves five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.She was pre-deceased by her husbands, Theodore F. Berg and Richard A. Clapp.Gerda was employed for many years with State Mutual in Worcester, MA until her retirement in 1998.Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a local animal shelter of the donor's choice. Please visit Gerda's tribute page, where a message or memory can be shared: