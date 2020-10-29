Germaine Kilcoyne, 84CLINTON - Germaine C. (Gour) Kilcoyne, 84, died peacefully on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, in her home, surrounded by the loving care of her family.She is survived by a son, Michael Kilcoyne, and his wife, Brenda, of Clinton; two daughters, MaryBeth Bay and her husband, Brian, of Acton, and Eileen Kilcoyne-Singer, and her husband, David Singer, of Shrewsbury; three siblings: Shirley Santoro of Clinton, Peter Gour, and his wife, Rose, of Clinton, and Diane St. George, and her husband, Roger, of Oxford; two grandchildren: Katie Farmer and her husband, Corey, and Kerri Whitney, and her companion, Michael; four great-grandchildren: Kelsie and Codie Whitney, Kyle Farmer, and Brayden Souza; many nieces, nephews, and their families. She was predeceased by her husband of 35 years, P. Joseph Kilcoyne, who died in 1995. Two brothers, Wilbur and John "Jack" Gour, also predeceased her.Germaine was born in Marlborough, and raised in Clinton, daughter of Albert and Rose V. (Turnwall) Gour. She was a graduate of Clinton High School, Class of 1954.In 1970, she began working at Shaw's Supermarket (formerly Iandoli's Market) Clinton, in the meat department. She was a dedicated employee over the span of four decades, retiring in 2009, after 39 years of service.A life-member of St. John's Church, Clinton, Germaine was a woman of strong faith. She was especially devoted to the Blessed Mother, and prayed the Rosary regularly. She was equally devoted to family, and a proud and loving matriarch. She loved playing cards, especially Pitch, and looked forward each year to celebrating her favorite holiday, Christmas. She reveled in the amazing collection of Christmas ornaments that she had amassed over the years – the majority of them thoughtful gifts from family and friends.The Kilcoyne family wishes to thank Professional Nursing Placement Services, Hopkinton, especially Mary O'Biero, and HealthAlliance Hospice, for their compassionate care.Germaine's funeral will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 from the McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton, with a Mass at 10:00 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours at the funeral home on Sunday, November 1, 2020, from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. In accordance with current guidelines, attendees are required to wear face masks, and practice social distancing at the funeral home, church, and cemetery. For those who wish, the Kilcoyne family suggests that memorial donations be made to St. John's Restoration Fund, c/o St. John's Rectory, 149 Chestnut St., Clinton, MA 01510.