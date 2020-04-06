|
|
Germaine "Gerry" (Belisle) Seibold, 92
Worcester - Germaine "Gerry" (Belisle) Seibold, 92, of Worcester, died Sunday, April 5, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital.
Her husband of 61 years, Paul F. Seibold, Sr., died in 2012. She leaves two sons, Paul F. Seibold, Jr. and his wife Barbara of Worcester, David A. Seibold and his wife Maryanne of Worcester; two daughters, Jane E. Karas and her husband Charles of Charlton, Susan M. Smoller and her husband Kevin of Falmouth, MA; 14 grandchildren, Candice Gorrie, Kimberly Paré, Michael Seibold, Damien, David and Michelle Smoller, Pamela Chrabaszcz, Elizabeth Belanger, Kristin Raymond, Juliann Karas, Rachael Carlucci, Mark and William Seibold, and Allison Fleming; 17 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Germaine was predeceased by five brothers, Maurice, Robert, Alexander, Jean Paul, and Arthur Belisle, and three sisters, Lucille McSherry, Alma Belisle, and Marguerite Casey. She was born in Worcester, the youngest child of Narcisse and Anna (Robert) Belisle.
Germaine ran the post office at Assumption College and was a secretary and bookkeeper at previous jobs. She was a member of Christ the King Parish for over 50 years. She and her husband enjoyed traveling.
Germaine's family would like to thank the staff at Notre Dame du Lac and 35 North at St. Vincent hospital for their compassionate care.
Funeral services will be private and in the care of Rice Funeral Home, 300 Park Ave. Burial will be in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. A Celebration of Life will be held once the COVID-19 threat has passed. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, 507 Park Ave, Worcester, MA 01603.
ricefuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020