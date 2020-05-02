|
Gerry W. Burbank, 73
Rutland/Lakeland, FL - Gerry W. Burbank, 73, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center after an illness. Gerry was born in Worcester the son of Herbert W. and Bertha (McCrea) Burbank and lived most of his life in Rutland before moving to Lakeland in 2008.
Gerry was a graduate of Wachusett Regional High School, class of 1965. After graduating high school, Gerry enlisted in the United States Army and honorably served his country from 1965 to 1968. He worked over 15 years at Norton Co. in Worcester, MA and later was a truck driver for several companies including Marsh Oil Company and Sentry Oil Company.
He was passionate about photography. Gerry parlayed his passion for photography professionally, as he owned and operated G&N Photography in Rutland for years. In addition to photography, Gerry loved music and nature.
Gerry was a member of the First Congregational Church of Rutland, a Master Mason at the Rufus Putnam Lodge of Masons, Rutland American Legion, Post 310, and was an Assistant Scout Master of the Boy Scouts of America, Troop # 141 in Rutland.
He will be lovingly remembered and missed by his wife of 51 years, Nancy M. (Theirrien) Burbank; his son, Paul W. Burbank of Cherry Valley, Paul's son Rick Carmel of Spencer, his brother, David Burbank of Auburn, his Aunt, Sister Mary Paula McCrea of Ayer and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Gerry is predeceased by a brother, Jay Burbank and his sister, Bette Oskirko.
A private funeral service honoring Gerry's life will be held at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden, followed by burial at Rural Cemetery in Rutland. The Rev. David Fish will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Road #200, Framingham, Massachusetts 01701 or the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 2 to May 3, 2020