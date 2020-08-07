Gertrude E. Benoit, 98WORCESTER - Gertrude E. (Mahoney) Benoit, 98, of Worcester passed away Wednesday, August 5 at home.Her husband, Robert O. Benoit died in 1991. She leaves, six children, Robert Benoit of Worcester, Suzanne Light of Webster, Patricia Sharry and her husband, Beau of Holden, Barbara Bolack and her husband, John of Worcester, Ann Ovian and her husband, Robert of North Ft. Myers, FL and Richard Benoit of Worcester; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. A son, John Benoit and seven siblings, predeceased her. She was born in North Brookfield, daughter of William and Frances (Howe) Mahoney and graduated from Littleton High School.Gertrude worked at the former Vernon Drug in Worcester, before retiring. She was an avid reader and loved to travel.Visiting Hours are Wednesday, August 12, from 9 to 10:30am at Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle St. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11am in St. Peter's Church, 931 Main St. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to, St. Peter's Church, Food Pantry Program.