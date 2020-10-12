Gertrude A. (Madigan) Bourdeau, 100



BROOKFIELD - Gertrude A. (Madigan) Bourdeau, 100 years old, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, October 9, 2020 in Brookhaven Assisted Living in West Brookfield. She is survived by her two sons, Dr. Peter A Bourdeau and his wife Kristine of Miami, FL, and David P Bourdeau, and his wife Nancy of Ware, MA. She also leaves a daughter-in-law, Gayle, of Benson, AZ. She was a loving grandmother to six, Michael, Daniel, Matthew, Alison, Jonathan and Stephen as well as a great grandmother to nine and great great grandmother to seven. Gertrude was predeceased by her loving husband of 65 years, Richard A. Bourdeau, her eldest son John, and a grandchild Jennifer Lynn. Gertrude was born in Warren, MA, daughter of John and Lucille Madigan. She graduated from Warren High School, Class of 1937. As a junior in high school she and her sister Mary were members of the debating team which went on to win the state championship. Upon graduation she went on to work at the American Optical Company in Southbridge. There she met the love of her life, Richard. Together, through the years, they owned and operated several businesses including Richard's Furniture in Brookfield. Gertrude and Richard lived in retirement until his passing in 2008. She then continued to live on her own until the age of 96. Since that time she resided at Brookhaven Assisted Living in West Brookfield, receiving loving and compassionate care. A woman of faith, Gertrude lived a life of simple pleasures: watching sports, cooking, reading, dining out, but first and foremost came family. To Gertrude, family was not just part of life it was life itself, it was everything. She will be missed by all who had her in their lives and will forever remain a role model and inspiration. The funeral Mass for Gertrude will be celebrated on Thursday, October 15,2020 at 11:00am in Sacred Heart Church in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Parish 22 West Main St. West Brookfield. Burial will follow privately in St.Pauls Cemetery in Warren. Arrangements are under the care of Pillsbury Funeral Home 3 West Brookfield Rd. Brookfield.





