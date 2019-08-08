|
|
Gertrude B. (Houdek) Henault, 81
UXBRIDGE - Gertrude B. (Houdek) Henault, 81, passed away peacefully on August 8, 2019 at her home after a brief illness. Her loving husband of 40 years, Lawrence J. Henault predeceased her in December of 2017.
Gertrude was born on September 14, 1937 in Lindt, Austria and came to America in 1964. She has since been a resident of Uxbridge. She is survived by a sister, Ernestine Baumeler of Lucerne, Switzerland; a sister-in-law, Beverly Bergeron of Whitinsville; a brother-in-law, Leo Henault of Maine; a nephew, James Lesiak of Douglas, and a niece, Maria Brady of Uxbridge.
Gertrude worked for Foam Concepts in Uxbridge for over 16 years until her retirement in 2010. She loved the outdoors, and could be often found working in her yard and gardening. She was an incredibly talented oil painter, and she and Lawrence enjoyed vacationing in York Beach, ME.
As to her wishes, Gertrude will be cremated and her burial in St. Patrick's cemetery will be privately held at the convenience of her family. To leave a condolence message for her family please visit: http://www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019