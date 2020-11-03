Gertrude E. (King) Lacey, 93Douglas - Gertrude E. (King) Lacey, 93, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on October 28, 2020.She was born February 16, 1927 in Sutton, MA. daughter of Hazel G. (Davidson) King and Walter Johnson King. Graduated from Sutton High School in 1945 and David Hale Fanning Trade School in Worcester in 1947.Gert worked in the Blade Dept. of KADANT, Inc., Auburn, MA. retiring in 1992.She leaves behind a daughter, Valerie J. (Lacey) Lacy and her husband Michael M. Lacy, a son, Kent H. Lacey, a granddaughter, Jenee' M. Lacy and her partner Christopher Chenard, a sister, Ruth A. Meserve and her husband Charles G. Meserve, along with many family members and friends.She was predeceased by a brother, William D. King and his wife Helen M. (Grecko) King and a sister, Virginia M. (King) Kozlowski.The Grange was a large part of Gert's life, joining in 1944, she served in the Sutton, Charlton, Uxbridge Subordinate, Pomona and State Granges inMany capacities including Master, Lady Assistant Steward, Chaplain, Pomona, Executive Committee and Veterans Committee.Gert was a proud Marine, serving in the U.S. Marine Corps. Reserves during the 1950's attaining the rank of Sergeant.She was the first recruit sworn into the Women Marine Disbursing Platoon, 1st Signal Co. USMCR, Worcester, MA. in November 1952.In addition to spending time with family and friends, she enjoyed working in the yard and spending the summer tending to her garden. She also enjoyed wreath making, leatherworking, chair caning, and working on anything with an engine. Gert was also a life- long member of the Sutton Congregational Church.She was loved and will be greatly missed.Burial will be private with Military Honors in Pigeon Hill Cemetery in Sutton. A Celebration of Life and Memorial Service will be at a later date to be announced.We are remembering Gert with Memorial Contributions to: "Massachusetts State Grange" with 'Gert Lacey Memorial" in the memo. Send to: Deborah Goodrich, 2 Duffy Rd., Boylston, MA. 01505.The ROBERT J. MILLER-OXFORD FUNERAL HOME, 247 Main St., is Honored to be assisting Gert's family with arrangements.To leave a message of condolence, please visit: