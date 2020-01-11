|
Gertrude (Livernois) Meredith, 94
Southbridge...Gertrude M. (Livernois) Meredith, 94, died Friday, January 10th, at The Overlook in Charlton after an illness. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Arthur J. Meredith. They were married on May 25, 1957.
She is survived by her son Brian Meredith and his wife Deborah of Warren, and daughters Mary Ann Welsch and her husband Jochen of Hardwick, and Margaret Sbordy and her husband Barry of Woodstock, and three grandchildren Meredith Sbordy, Lauren Sbordy, and Madeleine Welsch. She also leaves 2 sisters Theresa Capistrand of Charlton, and Louise Lavallee and her husband Robert of Torrence, CA., many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 2 brothers Joseph and George Livernois.
Born in Southbridge, daughter of Armand and Lorina (LaRochelle) Livernois, a lifetime member of Notre Dame Church, and a graduate of the former Mary E. Wells High School, and for 4 years, she attended the Moore Institute of Art in Phila, PA. Mrs. Meredith was a draftsman working at the American Optical Company, Pratt & Whitney Aircraft, Hyde Mfg. Simonds Machine, and later as a school secretary at Mary E. Wells H.S. She enjoyed painting, quilting, gardening, but loved spending time with her family.
The funeral will be Wednesday, January 15th, from Sansoucy Funeral Home, 40 Marcy Street, Southbridge with the funeral mass at 10AM at Notre Dame Church, 446 Main Street, Southbridge with Rev. Leo LeBlanc, officiating. Calling hours will be Tuesday, from 5-7PM at the funeral home. Burial will be at New Notre Dame Cemetery, 746 N. Woodstock Road, Southbridge, MA 01550. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. John Paul II Parish (Notre Dame Church Restoration Fund) 279 Hamilton Street, Southbridge, MA 01550.
www.sansoucyfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020