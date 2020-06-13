Gertrude Patinskas, 98
Leominster - Gertrude "Trudy" Patinskas, 98, of Leominster Crossings, Leominster, MA, passed away Friday, June 12. She was a long-time resident of Burlington, MA and more recently, Windham, NH. She was born on February 23, 1922 in Worcester, MA, a daughter of Hermann and Annie (Wheeler) Klaucke.
Trudy was raised and educated in Worcester, MA. In her early years she became a champion swimmer and lifeguard - winning numerous medals. In her professional career, she worked in the insurance industry and became a licensed real estate broker. Trudy and John shared many adventures, beginning their marriage on a turkey farm in Westborough, MA. Together they enjoyed traveling to the Southwest, Caribbean and the UK. During their 66 year marriage, they formed a special bond - both sharing an abundant enthusiasm for life and love for their family and friends. She loved nature, wildlife and the outdoors. Some of Trudy's interests included bird watching, gardening, boating and enjoying the antics of her cat. She was an avid sports fan, cheering for her Red Sox and Patriots - and most enthusiastically for her grandsons' sports teams.
Trudy will forever be remembered for her warm smile, kindness, strength, generosity and incredible devotion to her family and friends. She made the most of her 98 years - living a rich and beautiful life that uplifted all who had the privilege to know her.
She is survived by her son, John Paul Patinskas and his wife, Marilyn Patinskas of Hudson, NH, her daughter, Ann Ruth and her husband John William Truett of Harvard, MA, and three grandchildren, Jason, Brendan (and his wife Melanie), and Brian (and his wife Sarah). She was predeceased by her loving husband of 66 years John Joseph Patinskas in 2017, as well as her brothers Rowland, Norman and Herbert and her beloved sister Elfriede Klaucke.
Memorial services will be held privately by the family and conclude with burial with her beloved husband. Memorial contributions can be made to the Volunteer Humane Society, Inc. 505 Center Ridge Rd., Lancaster, MA 01523. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com
Leominster - Gertrude "Trudy" Patinskas, 98, of Leominster Crossings, Leominster, MA, passed away Friday, June 12. She was a long-time resident of Burlington, MA and more recently, Windham, NH. She was born on February 23, 1922 in Worcester, MA, a daughter of Hermann and Annie (Wheeler) Klaucke.
Trudy was raised and educated in Worcester, MA. In her early years she became a champion swimmer and lifeguard - winning numerous medals. In her professional career, she worked in the insurance industry and became a licensed real estate broker. Trudy and John shared many adventures, beginning their marriage on a turkey farm in Westborough, MA. Together they enjoyed traveling to the Southwest, Caribbean and the UK. During their 66 year marriage, they formed a special bond - both sharing an abundant enthusiasm for life and love for their family and friends. She loved nature, wildlife and the outdoors. Some of Trudy's interests included bird watching, gardening, boating and enjoying the antics of her cat. She was an avid sports fan, cheering for her Red Sox and Patriots - and most enthusiastically for her grandsons' sports teams.
Trudy will forever be remembered for her warm smile, kindness, strength, generosity and incredible devotion to her family and friends. She made the most of her 98 years - living a rich and beautiful life that uplifted all who had the privilege to know her.
She is survived by her son, John Paul Patinskas and his wife, Marilyn Patinskas of Hudson, NH, her daughter, Ann Ruth and her husband John William Truett of Harvard, MA, and three grandchildren, Jason, Brendan (and his wife Melanie), and Brian (and his wife Sarah). She was predeceased by her loving husband of 66 years John Joseph Patinskas in 2017, as well as her brothers Rowland, Norman and Herbert and her beloved sister Elfriede Klaucke.
Memorial services will be held privately by the family and conclude with burial with her beloved husband. Memorial contributions can be made to the Volunteer Humane Society, Inc. 505 Center Ridge Rd., Lancaster, MA 01523. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.