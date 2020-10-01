Gertrude Ryan

Gertrude C. (Bergeron) Ryan. 90
WORCESTER - Gertrude C. (Bergeron) Ryan, 90, of Worcester, died Thursday, October 1st in the Blaire House of Worcester. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Stewart E. Ryan; her son, Michael Ryan and his wife, Susan of St. Louis and her daughter, Donna Marie Ryan of Worcester. She was predeceased by another son, Patrick Ryan in 2010.
She was born in Worcester, the daughter of Ludger and Beatrice (Hines) Bergeron. Mrs. Ryan had written a book of her poems, called the Cross Roads of Life. She will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her. Funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements. Please make memorial contribution to the Alzheimer's Association
