Gertrude H. Sand, 94SHREWSBURY/HOLDEN - Gertrude "Trudy" H. (Russ) Sand, 94, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Rose Monahan Hospice Home in Worcester, MA. Born in Ulm, Germany, Trudy was the daughter of Gustav and Sophie (Dapp) Russ and lived over 60 years in Holden before moving to Shrewsbury in 2017. Her husband of 38 years and love of her life, Leonard B. Sand died in 1985.She will be lovingly remembered and missed by her daughter, Linda B. Opacki; two sons, Michael L. Sand, and Richard A. Sand; two granddaughters, Amanda L. Doherty and her husband Richard Doherty, and Courtney L. Vincent and her husband Jon Vincent; four great grandchildren, Alexander DiPadua, Cullen Doherty, Sophie and Audrey Doell.Trudy created The Trudy Sand School of Dance and Gymnastics in Holden. Linda joined the business and between the two of them it operated for 51 years. She loved her students. She was a valued member and Eucharistic Minister at St. George's Catholic Church in Worcester. Generously, she volunteered her time and resources to local charities including Abby's House, Be Like Brit, Visitation House and the Red Cross.Trudy loved spending quality time with her family. She was an adventurous spirit with a desire to travel. She made friends around the world and came home to tell stories of her trips. Ballroom dancing became her passion. She had a positive influence on so many people. Leading by example, she was a role model who loved and was loved. A funeral service honoring Trudy's life will be held privately at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. Interment will take place at Grove Cemetery in Holden. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Abby's House, Inc., 52 High St., Worcester, MA 01609.