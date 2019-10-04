Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home
61 Myrtle St
Worcester, MA 01608
(508) 755-1500
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Callahan, Fay & Caswell Funeral Home
61 Myrtle Street
Worcester, MA
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John's Church
44 Temple Street
Worcester, MA
Burial
Following Services
Worcester County Memorial Park
217 Richards Avenue
Paxton, MA
Gervais Larochelle


1956 - 2019
Gervais Larochelle Obituary
Gervais C. Larochelle, 63

Worcester - Gervais C. Larochelle, 63, of Worcester, died Thursday, October 3rd, after a long battle with cancer.

Family and friends will gather to honor and celebrate his life on Monday, October 7th, from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, October 8th, at 10:00 AM at Saint John's Church, 44 Temple Street, Worcester. The family asks that guest please go directly to church. Burial will take place immediately after in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton, MA. In addition to flowers, Gervais requested that a Mass be offered in his name at your local Catholic parish.

For his online guestbook and complete obituary please visit:

www.callahanfay.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019
