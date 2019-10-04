|
Gervais C. Larochelle, 63
Worcester - Gervais C. Larochelle, 63, of Worcester, died Thursday, October 3rd, after a long battle with cancer.
Family and friends will gather to honor and celebrate his life on Monday, October 7th, from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, October 8th, at 10:00 AM at Saint John's Church, 44 Temple Street, Worcester. The family asks that guest please go directly to church. Burial will take place immediately after in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton, MA. In addition to flowers, Gervais requested that a Mass be offered in his name at your local Catholic parish.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019