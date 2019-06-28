Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kane Funeral Home Inc
25 Catoonah St
Ridgefield, CT 06877
(203) 438-6597
Resources
More Obituaries for Gianaugusto Orlandi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gianaugusto "Gian" Orlandi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gianaugusto "Gian" Orlandi Obituary
Gianaugusto "Gian" Orlandi, 84

South Salem, NY - Gianaugusto "Gian" Orlandi, 84, of South Salem, NY, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. He was the loving husband of Mrs. Rose (D'Elia) Orlandi and beloved father of Gianna Maria Orlandi. Calling hours will take place on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM with the Rosary being offered at 6:30 PM at Kane Funeral Home; 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield CT. A Requiem Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Christ The King Church; 209 Tackora Trail; Ridgefield, CT. Interment will take place on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 1:00 PM at St. John's Cemetery; Worcester, MA.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 28 to June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now