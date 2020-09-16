Giannino Luciani

Giannino A Luciani, 94
Worcester - Giannino A. "John" Luciani, 94 of Worcester passed away Tuesday, September 15th, 2020 with his devoted family by his side.
Giannino was born in Pescosansonesco, a province of Pescara Italy, the youngest of eight children of Nicola and Amalia (Laviano) Luciani. He grew up in Italy and served in the Italian Army. In 1948, Giannino married his love Maria N. Frammolini and in 1963, immigrated to the United States with their young family beginning a life in Worcester. He has lived here in the U.S. guided by faith, love, and family for more than 57 years.
Giannino is survived by his devoted wife of more than 72 years Maria; his two children, Pina Garofoli and her husband Paul, Mimino "Mino" Luciani and his wife Doreen (Mattress) Luciani; five grandchildren, he was so proud of Daniel, Michael, Juliana, Gina and Amalia: five great grandchildren, Anthony, Noah, Daniella, Eliana and Celina; many nieces, nephews and extended family members both here in the U.S. and in Italy including four nieces, Maria Confalone and her husband Gus, Emma Sacco, Barbara Savasta, and Anna Fasano, and three nephews, Rick D'Ottavio, Joe D'Ottavio and his wife Anna Maria, Alberto Luciani and his wife Carmela. The youngest of eight, Giannino was predeceased by his sisters, Alba D'Ottavio, Olga Benedetti, and Angiolina D'Aurelio, and brothers, Achille, Henry, Ferrara, and Ateo Luciani, and a nephew Nick Luciani.
Giannino was a machine operator for many years in Worcester, for the former Arduini Manufacturing and Thomas Smith Company before retiring some time ago. He was a member of St Stephen Church, the Brown Square Civic Association, Italian American Citizens Club and the Worcester Lodge 168, Sons of Italy where he played in its Bocce League for many years. A true Italian, Giannino was dedicated to his Italian Heritage, his faith and he especially loved spending time with his family. Giannino was well known for his homemade vino, his garden, music, and watching Italian Soccer.
Giannino's Celebration of Christian burial Mass will be celebrated Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11:00 am in Our Lady of Loreto Church, 37 Massasoit Rd. COVID-19 restrictions will apply, masks and social distancing. Entombment will follow in Notre Dame Mausoleum. Calling hours are private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Loreto Church, 37 Massasoit Rd. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. is honored to assist the family with arrangements Giannino's services will be available for live stream by going to www.mercadantefuneral.com
and clicking on live services. www.mercadantefuneral.com