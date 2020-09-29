Gila (Kashi) Abramowitz, 54Worcester - Gila (Kashi) Abramowitz, 54, died unexpectedly at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. Born and raised in London, England, Gila was the daughter of Ben Zion Kasha and Leah (Solemany) Halbfinger both of Israel and lived most of her life in Worcester. Her husband of 33 years, David Abramowitz died in 2018.Besides her parents, Gila is survived by two sons, Eli Abramowitz of Worcester and Mendel Abramowitz and his wife, Menucha of Montreal; her daughter, Chaya Abramowitz of Worcester; three brothers, Moshe, Yakov and Shimmie all of Israel; a sister, Chaya Miriam Biton of Israel; three grandchildren, Chana Raizel, Aryeh Leib and Tzvi Dovid.Gila graduated from Bais Chana High School in Worcester and worked as a local hairstylist for many years. She was proud of her Jewish heritage and was an active member in the community.A graveside service was held privately on Sunday, September 27, at Holy Society Cemetery in Leicester. Memorial contributions may be made to the Chabard Lubavitch of Central Mass., 22 Newton Ave., Worcester, MA 01602, or Congregation Shaarai Torah West, 835 Pleasant St., Worcester, MA 01602. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Richard Perlman of Miles Funeral Home of Holden.