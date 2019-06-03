|
Gilbert J. Stearns, 59
Worcester - Gilbert J. "Gil" or "Jimmy" Stearns, 59, of Worcester, died Friday, May 31, 2019 at home.
He is survived by his husband, Gerard R. Goyette; his parents, Gilbert A. and Laurie (Tarvit) Stearns of Vermont; two daughters, Kara and her husband P.J. Porter and Kaci and her husband Kyle Gross, all of Ohio; three brothers, Greg, Glenn, and Gordon Stearns; his sister Christi Stearns; four grandchildren, Scott and Jack Porter, Andrew and Mikey Gross; four nieces and nephews; and his dog Marley. He was also predeceased by his dogs Shadow and Miles. He was born in Randolph, VT.
Gilbert was a computer engineer. He worked for Intel for over 20 years. Gil enjoyed spending time with his girls and grandchildren. He loved to beach at Herring Cove. He made Provincetown his second home and enjoyed times there with his friends and family.
Funeral services will be private. Donations can be sent to American Lab Rescue P.O. Box 215 Willington, CT 06279 (americanlabrescue.com). Arrangements are in the care of Rice Funeral Home, 300 Park Ave, Worcester.
