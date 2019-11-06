|
Gilman A. Field, 91
Holden - Gilman A. Field, 91, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at UMass Memorial Healthcare – Memorial Campus after an illness.
His wife of 44 years, Ruth H. (Barlow) Field, passed away in 2013. He leaves his nephews, Wayne Bennett of Holden, Lonnie Field, Raymond Field, Leonard Field and Richard Field, all of Delaware; his nieces, Gail Bennett of Worcester, Cheryl McKay of West Springfield, Patricia Field of Delaware and Adrien Burelle of Connecticut; and several great-nephews and great-nieces. He was predeceased by his brother, Rodney Field and his sister, Deborah Bennett.
Gilman was born in Worcester, the son of Raymond and Flora (Moore) Field and had lived most of his life in Holden. He was an Army veteran and participated in the occupation of Japan at the end of World War II. Gilman was a truck driver at Washburn & Garfield in Worcester for over twenty years before retiring. He was a member of the First Congregational Church in Holden, the John E. Harkins American Legion Post 42, the Holden Senior Center and was one of the regulars at the Holden Dunkin Donuts.
A memorial service for Gilman will be held on Friday, November 8th at 11 a.m. in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. A private committal service will be held at East Leverett Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Holden Council on Aging/Senior Center Endowment Fund, 1130 Main Street, Holden, MA 01520. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019