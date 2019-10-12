|
|
Gina L.(Sclamo) Specht
Shrewsbury - Gina L Specht 60, of Shrewsbury, passed away unexpectedly October 8th, 2019. Gina, the daughter of Louis, and Thomasina "Marcie " (Vescera) Sclamo, was born and raised in Worcester, and moved to Shrewsbury with her husband. She attended Saint Peters high school (1976) and graduated from Becker College (1978) with a degree in Medical Assistant. Gina worked many years as a Medical Transcriptionist at Saint Vincent's hospital in Worcester, where she most recently worked as an Administrative Secretary.
David M. Specht, Gina's loving husband passed away in 2011, she is also predeceased by her mother Marcie in 2001 and her father Louis in 2017. Her brother Paul passed away in 1964 and her niece Cassandra in 2015.
Gina leaves her two beloved children Michael of Somerville and Kayla of Shrewsbury; her brothers Gary of Rutland, Peter and his wife Charlene of Rutland, her niece Kateri, nephew Andrew, her Auntie Josephine and her husband Uncle Eddy, cousin Lisa and husband Paul, cousins Scott and Jeffrey, her Golden Girl and best friend Peggy, and many more relatives and close friends.
Gina was a character and it is hard to put into words how wonderful she truly was. She touched the lives of many and will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Gina was a caretaker and always lent a helping hand to everyone around her. She was an avid cook, and found joy being with family and friends. She also made yearly trips to Boca Raton, Florida and loved to go to the casino with her friends.
Services will be held Thursday October 17th, at MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL 370 Plantation St, Worcester at 10:30a.m. Visiting with the family will be held on Wednesday Evening October 16th from 4p.m. to 7p.m. in the funeral home. To share a special memory of Gina and send condolences to the family please visit Gina's memorial site at mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2019