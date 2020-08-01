1/1
Giovanna Manzi
1926 - 2020
Giovanna (Provitali) Manzi, 94

Webster - Giovanna (Provitali) Manzi, 94, of Webster, MA, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on July 28, 2020, after a brief illness.

She was born in Rome, Italy on June 16, 1926 to Italia and Umberto Provitali. She came to Webster in 1956 where she met and married George Manzi. They were married for 46 years until he passed away in 2002. She was also predeceased by her brothers in Italy, Ennio and Fausto Provitali, and her son Anthony U. Manzi, late husband of Maureen Anders Manzi of Brookfield, MA. She leaves her siblings Paola, wife of the late Ralph DiGiovanni of Colchester CT; Anna and Giuseppe Cornelio and Aldo and Lilli Provitali of Italy; one daughter, Mara (Manzi) Salvaggio and her husband Anthony, of Oxford, MA; two sons, Sergio of Webster, MA, and Gino and his fiancee Jeanette Freeman, of Dudley. Also, six grandchildren, Tara LaLiberte and her husband Dennis, of Plainfield, CT; Jarrod and his wife Stephanie, of Dudley, MA; Michael Salvaggio, of Oxford, MA; Maria Salvaggio and her fiancee Victoria Reis, of Stoughton, MA; Kayla Tilly and her husband, Patrick of North Grafton, MA; Talia Manzi, of Brighton, MA. She also leaves four great-grandchildren; Alyse, Olivia, Giada and Anthony; as well as many nieces and nephews in Italy and New England.

She was a devout Catholic and a member of Saint Louis Parish in Webster. She was an accomplished seamstress and well-known for the fashions that she made for her and her family, especially at Sunday Mass. Giovanna was a stunning woman and a great cook. She devoted her life to her family and was happiest when they were all together eating, singing and making pasta and the wine.

The family would like to thank those who befriended and cared for Giovanna over the years: the clergy at her parish, Dr. Levanson's office, Dr. Goldman and the COPD program of Worcester, Tri-Valley services, the Webster Housing Authority, the pharmacists and technicians at Rite Aid in Webster, the Miracle Ear Foundation and countless friends and family.

A funeral mass will be held on August 7 and 10 a.m., Saint Louis Church, 15 Lake St., Webster, MA. Burial will follow at St. Anthony of Padua Cemetery, Worcester Rd., Webster. We kindly ask that all those attending wear a face mask and adhere to social distancing protocols.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Saint Louis Endowment Fund, 15 Lake St., Webster. MA or VNA of Southern Worcester County & Hospice Care Inc., 534 School St., Webster MA 01570

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home, 48 School Street Webster, MA.

A guest book is available at www.shaw-majercik.com where you may offer condolences or light a candle in remembrance of Giovanna.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Saint Louis Church
Funeral services provided by
Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home
48 School St
Webster, MA 01570
(508) 943-6278
