Girard P. Dennis, 73
Thompson, CT - Girard P. "Jerry" Dennis, 73, died Tuesday, February 5, 2019 in UMASS Medical Center with his wife at his side.
He leaves his wife of 43 years, Karen M. (Petrunia) Dennis; a daughter, Deneen Azzolino and her husband Mark of Danielson; a brother Harold and his wife Patricia Dennis of Palmer, MA; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harvey and Sylvia Allard, Jr. of Thompson. He was predeceased by his by his brothers William and Daniel Dennis and by his sisters Dawn Dennis and Joy Kulis.
He was born in Palmer, MA, a son of Harold and Dorothy (Joy) Dennis. He graduated from Bartlett High School in Webster, MA.
He was a Navy veteran, serving during the Vietnam Era.
Mr. Dennis first worked as a supervisor at B & W Footware in Webster and then as a filler at Webco Chemical Corporation in Dudley before retiring in 2008. He enjoyed gardening, playing cards and was an avid bird watcher.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 11, 2019, in Scanlon Funeral Service, 38 East Main Street, Webster, MA. Burial with military honors will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery, North Grosvenordale, CT. A calling period will take place from 9:30 to 11:00 before the service. Donations in his memory may be made to the , 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019