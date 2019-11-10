|
|
Giuseppe DelloStritto, 84
WORCESTER - Giuseppe DelloStritto, 84, of Worcester, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Holy Trinity Nursing and Rehabilitation Center surrounded by his family. He leaves his beloved wife of 62 years, Maria (Fierro) DelloStritto; two sons, Giovanni DelloStritto and his wife Kathleen of Worcester, and Frank DelloStritto and his wife Debra of Rutland; two daughters, Maria O'Malley and her husband John R. of Worcester, and Anna Stachowski and her husband Jason of Williamsburg, Virginia. He leaves eight grandchildren; Laura DelloStritto, Olivia DelloStritto, Alexandra DelloStritto, Anthony DelloStritto (Loryssa), Ariana DelloStritto, Derek O'Malley (Stephanie), Elizabeth Weisz (Robert) and Daniel Stachowski. He leaves one great granddaughter Scarlette O'Malley. He also leaves four sisters, Antonietta Caputo of Worcester, Michelina Gallo, Yolanda Devivo and Elena Rendinoni, all of Caserta, Italy, as well as several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by two sisters, Anna Brignola and Luigia Tariello.
He was born in Caserta, Italy and was the son of the late Giovanni and Maria (Squeglia) DelloStritto. He worked in housekeeping for Memorial Hospital for many years prior to his retirement in 1997. He had previously worked as a steel worker for Arduini Manufacturing Company. Giuseppe was a member of the former Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.
His greatest joy was time spent with his family and friends, and he also enjoyed making homemade wine, playing bocce, and gardening.
A period of calling hours will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, Plantation St, Worcester. His Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, November 14th at 12:30 pm in Our Lady of Loreto Church, 37 Massasoit Road. Entombment will follow in Norte Dame Mausoleum, Worcester. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to: Holy Trinity Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 300 Barber Ave., Worcester, MA, 01606.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019